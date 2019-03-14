Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 15,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROKU stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,758,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,207. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -772.75 and a beta of 3.90. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/insider-selling-roku-inc-roku-svp-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.