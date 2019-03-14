Insider Selling: Xtierra Inc (XAG) Director Sells 391,721 Shares of Stock

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) Director Timothy David Gallagher sold 391,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,586.05.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Timothy David Gallagher purchased 4,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$220.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Timothy David Gallagher purchased 25,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 509,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 330,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 135,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$8,775.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 405,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 4,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 481,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$19,240.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 500,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Timothy David Gallagher acquired 1,000,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

CVE XAG remained flat at $C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. Xtierra Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08.

About Xtierra

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

