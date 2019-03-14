Insperity Inc (NSP) Position Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.79. 60,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,342. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 8,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 55,834 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,983,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,289.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882 in the last 90 days. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Position Lifted by QS Investors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/insperity-inc-nsp-position-lifted-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.