Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 263,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,469. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

