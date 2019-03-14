Intrepid Potash (IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 203,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $647,034.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/intrepid-potash-ipi-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.