Intrepid Potash (IPI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.