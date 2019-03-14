Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 325,035 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,827,000 after buying an additional 1,855,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,567,000 after buying an additional 1,078,962 shares during the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 283,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,316. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

