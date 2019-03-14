Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 247,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,000. Atlassian makes up 3.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 72.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.32. 14,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,651. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.14, a PEG ratio of 99.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

