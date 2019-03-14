Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EXACT Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $7,172,720.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 304,397 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $24,738,344.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,190,408 shares in the company, valued at $96,744,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,896 shares of company stock worth $36,518,057 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

