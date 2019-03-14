Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000.

Shares of NYSE TLRD traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 2,056.23% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, CFO Jack Calandra acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $100,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,539.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP A Alexander Rhodes acquired 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,066.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

