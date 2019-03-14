Intu Properties plc (INTU) Insider Sells £23,903.64 in Stock

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

INTU opened at GBX 110.25 ($1.44) on Thursday. Intu Properties plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Intu Properties plc will post 1478.0330138767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120.85 ($1.58).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

