Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,577,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,058,000 after acquiring an additional 524,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,577,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,058,000 after acquiring an additional 524,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

