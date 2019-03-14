Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,134,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 262,047 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 283.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,152,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 852,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 315,324 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/invesco-preferred-etf-pgx-position-trimmed-by-brown-advisory-securities-llc.html.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.