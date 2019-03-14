Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Position Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 544.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,852 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/invesco-senior-income-trust-vvr-position-increased-by-rmb-capital-management-llc.html.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.