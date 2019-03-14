Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $56.70.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

