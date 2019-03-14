Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 14th (ABC, AMP, CAG, CCL, CTSH, FNV, HIW, HMY, JEC, MAA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 14th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performances by the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind over the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter is a concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. A narrowed EPS guidance for 2019 is worrisome as well. Moreover, AmerisourceBergen’s Memphis facility is not likely to reopen in this fiscal year. On the positive side, AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal first quarter on a solid note, beating the consensus mark on both counts. The company continues to gain from its World Courier unit and Specialty distribution business. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit have been strong.”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ameriprise has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While the company remains well positioned for growth through improving asset under management (AUM), acquisitions and restructuring initiatives as well as diversified investment portfolio, significant outflows in the Asset Management segment continue to be a major concern for the company. Also, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Escalated input costs remain a threat to Conagra that has lagged the industry in a year. Evidently, Conagra’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted gross margin continued being hit by higher costs of transportation, warehousing, packaging and certain ingredients. The company expects input cost inflation to persist in fiscal 2019. Also, Conagra’s Foodservice unit sales continued to be soft, and International sales fell year over year. Nonetheless, continued strength in Refrigerated & Frozen, and Grocery & Snacks units were breathers in the second quarter, wherein top and bottom lines rose and topped estimates. Earnings were backed by higher operating income and sales were aided by buyouts. Markedly, Conagra recently closed Pinnacle Foods’ takeover, which now forms a separate unit of the company. Though Conagra expects hurdles in Pinnacle Foods’ business to linger in the near term, it is on track to fix them.”

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs from additional investments and higher gross cruise costs have been the company’s concerns of late. Also, negative currency translations and other macro-economic headwinds have been plaguing the company. Earnings estimates for current year have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, the company also believes that it is well poised for continued earnings growth, given the current strength in its bookings along with pricing trends for the fiscal year. Its strategy of growing beyond familiar itineraries and capitalizing on rapidly growing markets augurs well. Moreover, the rollout of the company’s new state-of-the-art revenue-management system — YODA — will help it garner incremental revenues in the second half of fiscal 2019 and beyond.”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cognizant shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces significant geographic, domain and customer concentration risks. Further, lackluster spending by large banks in the financial services sector and stiff competition in the IT services market remains a concern. However, the company’s announcement of a new CEO Brian Humphries, effective April 1, reduces some uncertainty. Moreover, Cognizant is benefiting from its significant exposure to the fast-growing verticals like financial services and healthcare. The company is gaining from domain expertise as well as its ability to harness the ongoing digital transition. It is also significantly gaining from accretive acquisitions and aggressive share repurchase.”

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada had earlier lowered 2018 production guidance to 440,000-470,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO”) owing to reduced deliveries from Candelaria mine. However, this will be mitigated by the Oil & Gas portfolio’s performance, driven by acquisitions and higher oil prices. Franco-Nevada entered into a strategic relationship with Continental Resources, Inc. to acquire Oil & Gas mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma. The company is also investing heavily in Cobre Panama. Despite near-term uncertainty, it will be key growth driver for the company. Franco-Nevada has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company's streached valuation is a concern.”

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Highwoods have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In early March, Highwoods announced that it will write off lease incentives and rent receivable owing to operations discontinuance of its tenant, Laser Spine Institute, at its Avion Park facility. These write-offs will impact the company’s first-quarter and 2019 results. Although Highwoods efforts to sell non-core assets are strategic for long-term growth, the earnings dilution from these dispositions are expected to weigh on its near-term performance. Further, an extensive development pipeline exposes Highwoods to operational risks such as higher development cost. Moreover, geographic concentration of its assets makes the company’s results susceptible to the general economic conditions of these regions.”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harmony’s profits declined year over year in the first half of fiscal 2019, while sales increased. Harmony remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. The company’s high cost structure is another concern. It is also exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment. Harmony has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Although Jacobs’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the metrics grew 69.6% and 73%, respectively, given strong revenues and margins. Adjusted operating margin expanded 79 basis points (bps). Its three-year targets, including an organic revenue CAGR of 3-5%, adjusted operating margin growth of 125-175 bps, double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and ROIC expansion of 100-150 bps, seems encouraging. Overall, solid revenues, increased focus on high-value businesses and efficient project execution are likely to boost its earnings in the upcoming quarters. Elevated construction spending in the United States and Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure spending are the biggest growth catalysts. Jacobs’ shares have outperformed its industry over the past three months and estimates have also been trending upward.”

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, also known as MAA, have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, elevated apartment supply in a number of its markets is likely to impact rent growth and occupancy. Additionally, high geographic concentration of assets makes it vulnerable to any unfavorable developments in these areas. Further, any hike in interest rate will impact its ability to finance and refinance debt as well as increase interest expense. Nonetheless, a well-balanced portfolio, favorable demographics and household formation and an investment grade balance sheet supports the company’s long-term growth.”

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ryder have declined more than 18% in a year's time on the back of numerous headwinds. High capital expenditures have been limiting bottom-line growth for quite some time and might do the same in 2019. Ryder expects its gross capital expenditures to be $3.6 billion in 2019, higher than the 2018 figure, mainly due to lease fleet growth. Its high debt levels also raise concerns. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio increased to 228% at the end of 2018, higher than 191% at the end of 2017. The same for 2019 is predicted to be 285%.Moreover, Ryder expects a headwind of $11 million in 2019 due to higher maintenance costs on model year 2012 vehicles. Surrounded by negativity, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward in 60 days. However, Ryder is being aided by contractual sales growth. Buoyed by this tailwind, the company has provided an upbeat outlook.”

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Service Corporation reported second consecutive bottom-line miss when it released fourth-quarter 2018 results. Performance was hurt by lower profit in the funeral segment. Further, rising general and administrative costs as well as increased interest expenses have been a persistent headwind. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels, like e-commerce, to buy funeral related products is also a concern for the stock that has dropped in the past three months. Nevertheless, the company continued to witness enhanced cemetery revenues in the fourth quarter. Management expects the strong performance to continue backed by focus on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. Markedly, acquisitions and building new funeral homes form an integral part of the company’s capital investments.”

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters, mostly due to sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Lower sales at the International franchise business hurt revenues for Tools Group. This along with shortfalls in the OEM dealership arena weighed on organic sales. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes. However, the company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. The company is benefiting from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is also aiding performance.”

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stanley Black & Decker is dealing with adverse impacts of rising cost of sales. Notably, in the fourth quarter of 2018, its cost of sales increased 9.4% year over year primarily due to commodity inflation and tariffs. Also, high interest and tax expenses are concerning. For 2019, organic sales growth for the Industrial segment is predicted to be flat year over year due to soft business in automotive end market and relatively flat business for the Hydraulic Tools business. Moreover, geographically diversified business of the company has exposed it to risks arising from adverse movements in foreign currencies and geopolitical issues. Further, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings has declined for both 2019 and 2020.”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing Winnebago’s profit. Also, high debt taken to fund the acquisition of Grand Design in 2016 is a concern for the company. However, its industry-leading products and solid balance sheet will enhance shareholder value in the long run. The company will announce its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Mar 25.”

