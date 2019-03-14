Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 14th (ADJ, ALDR, BC8, BEN, BKEP, BNR, CLDR, CON, DEZ, DOMO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 14th:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $17.00 to $16.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We have adjusted our estimate to remain within the guidance range. The company’s U.K. operations are still in the early stages, and growing well, though the primary focus remains the U.S. business. Margin expansion is expected in 2020.””

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $4.50 to $5.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innogy (ETR:IGY) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $94.00 to $116.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $31.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €565.00 ($656.98) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €111.00 ($129.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €47.80 ($55.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 82 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €17.20 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 312 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

