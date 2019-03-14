Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (AAPL, AGK, ARRY, AVST, AZN, BBY, GLMD, GSK, IMB, KALA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 14th:

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

