Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (AAPL, AGK, ARRY, AVST, AZN, BBY, GLMD, GSK, IMB, KALA)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 14th:

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The analysts wrote, “We value ADMA via discounted cash flow (DCF)- based analysis, which models four principal lines of business (Nabi- HB, plasma reselling from ADMA’s own plasma center, BIVIGAM and RI-002). We apply a 10% discount rate and 30% effective tax rate, along with a 2.5% terminal growth rate.””

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its sector performer rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

