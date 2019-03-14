Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,475% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.00 million, a P/E ratio of -375.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

