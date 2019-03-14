Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $70.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Humana had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($3.21) for the day and closed at $279.82

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Get Humana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,520 shares of company stock worth $8,086,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/investors-buy-shares-of-humana-hum-on-weakness.html.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.