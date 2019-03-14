Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $70.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Humana had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($3.21) for the day and closed at $279.82
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.
The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.
In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,520 shares of company stock worth $8,086,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
