Investors Buy Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $221.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $140.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.20 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Oracle traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $53.05

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,683.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,945,486. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,719,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/investors-buy-shares-of-oracle-orcl-on-weakness.html.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.