Investors Buy Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $149.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.57 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Paypal had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Paypal traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $99.03

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 784,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,937,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,497,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

