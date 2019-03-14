Investors Buy Union Pacific (UNP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $224.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.75 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Union Pacific had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $164.83

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

