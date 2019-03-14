Investors Sell Simon Property Group (SPG) on Strength (SPG)

Traders sold shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on strength during trading on Thursday. $44.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $111.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Simon Property Group had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded up $1.65 for the day and closed at $179.79

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,698,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 109,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

