Investors Sell Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Investors sold shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $122.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $218.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $95.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $50.35

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $23,395,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,004,580,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,979,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/investors-sell-wells-fargo-co-wfc-on-strength-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.