Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00385304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.01698772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238960 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

