Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Insider Sells $364,050.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) insider Louis S. Waldman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $364,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.79. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 205.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iradimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

