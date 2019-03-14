iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-shares-sold-by-bokf-na.html.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.