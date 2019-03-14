iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $99,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,890,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $283.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

