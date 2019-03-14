iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,806. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

