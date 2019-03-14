iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,010. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $117.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

