iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,897. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

