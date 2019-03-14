Istar Inc. Buys 2,221 Shares of istar Inc (STAR) Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,221 shares of istar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,042.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,734,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,888,757.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,341 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,345.17.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,431 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,432.10.

On Monday, February 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,258 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,821.30.

On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 2,488 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $48,093.04.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,579 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,852.07.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 43,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,322. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $575.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. istar had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of istar by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

