Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Holdings Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,536 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,921,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 385,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

