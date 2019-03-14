Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $135.70 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $594,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

