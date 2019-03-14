Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Lifted by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $50,476.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

