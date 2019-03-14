Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jason Industries were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 714,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Jason Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jason Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jason Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jason Industries stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Jason Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JASN shares. ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 63,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

