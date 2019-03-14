JavaScript Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 240% higher against the dollar. One JavaScript Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JavaScript Token has a market capitalization of $5,319.00 and $0.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00381895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.01721874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00234558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About JavaScript Token

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 tokens. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain. JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io.

JavaScript Token Token Trading

JavaScript Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

