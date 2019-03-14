Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0403

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $98,168.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.78 or 0.16509033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046557 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,270,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

