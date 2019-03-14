JMP Group (JMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NYSE JMP opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $52,266.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,035.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,227 shares of company stock worth $216,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

