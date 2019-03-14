JMU Ltd- (JMU) and Leaf Group (LFGR) Critical Analysis

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Leaf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.18 -$161.89 million N/A N/A Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leaf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -216.40% -17.74% -10.51% Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JMU Ltd- and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Leaf Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Summary

Leaf Group beats JMU Ltd- on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

