John Deren Sells 125 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $737,401.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Deren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, John Deren sold 5,051 shares of Teleflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.18, for a total transaction of $1,450,546.18.

NYSE TFX traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $294.98. 25,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $301.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

