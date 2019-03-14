Jonathan C. Stein Sells 1,381 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3701 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

