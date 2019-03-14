Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 13,034 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $52,266.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 1,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $86.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

JMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JMP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

