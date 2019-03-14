JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Neutral

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $183.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.05.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $60,450.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $182,702.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,366.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $110,515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 417,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,652,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.