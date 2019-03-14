Just Eat (JE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 871.33 ($11.39).

JE opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

