Just Eat (JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report released on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JE. Bank of America set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target (up from GBX 930 ($12.15)) on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 871.33 ($11.39).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 739.40 ($9.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.