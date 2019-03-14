K&S (SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.72 ($24.10).

K&S stock traded up €1.69 ($1.97) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.05 ($19.82). The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

