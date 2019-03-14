KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 4,704 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $181.14 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.66%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

