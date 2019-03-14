Karma Reaches Market Cap of $939,692.00 (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Karma has a total market cap of $939,692.00 and approximately $669.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karma has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Karma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karma Profile

Karma (CRYPTO:KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@hello_11092. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Karma Coin Trading

Karma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

